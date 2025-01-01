Understanding Coefficient
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A coefficient is a number that multiplies a variable. For example, in $3x$, 3 is the coefficient of $x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the coefficient of $x$ in the term $3x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Bike Race Scenario
In a bike race, the speed of a cyclist is $3x$ km/h, where $x$ is the number of hours since the start of the race. What is the coefficient of $x$?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Identify the coefficients in the polynomial $2x^2 - 5xy + y^2 - 0.2x + 39$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the coefficient of $x$ in the term $y$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.