A coefficient is a number that multiplies a variable. For example, in $3x$, 3 is the coefficient of $x$.
What is the coefficient of $x$ in the term $3x$?

In a bike race, the speed of a cyclist is $3x$ km/h, where $x$ is the number of hours since the start of the race. What is the coefficient of $x$?
Identify the coefficients in the polynomial $2x^2 - 5xy + y^2 - 0.2x + 39$.

What is the coefficient of $x$ in the term $y$?

