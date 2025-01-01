Euclid's Postulate 1 : It is possible to draw a straight line from any point to any other point.

Euclid's Postulate 2 : A finite straight line may be extended indefinitely.

Euclid's Postulate 3 : It is possible to describe a circle with any center and any radius.

Euclid's Postulate 4 : All right angles are equal to one another.