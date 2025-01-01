Skip to main content
AA (Angle-Angle) Similarity

If two pairs of corresponding angles in two triangles are equal, then the triangles are similar. This is called AA Similarity.
If $\angle A \cong \angle P$ and $\angle B \cong \angle Q$, are $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle PQR$?

Architectural Scenario

An architect is building a smaller model of a skyscraper. The bases of both the skyscraper and its model are triangular. If their corresponding angles are equal, can we say the triangular bases are similar?
Think About This

Given $\angle A \cong \angle P$ and $\angle B \cong \angle Q$, are $\triangle ABC \sim \triangle PQR$?

Given the vertex correspondence X→Z, Y→W, and Z→X, and if $\angle X \cong \angle Z$ and $\angle Y \cong \angle W$, are $\triangle XYZ \sim \triangle ZWX$?

