AA (Angle-Angle) Similarity

If two pairs of corresponding angles are congruent, then all three pairs of corresponding angles are congruent due to the Angle Sum Theorem.

The symbol $\sim$ is used for similarity and $\cong$ is used for congruence.

Why It Works

AA Similarity is a consequence of the Angle Sum Theorem. Since the sum of angles in a triangle is always 180°, if two pairs of angles are congruent, the third pair must also be congruent.